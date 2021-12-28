End pivot says that Fernando Zor hooked up with “upper class” woman

Appointed as the pivot of the separation between Maiara and Fernando Zor, Franciele Padilha stated that she was not the one who stayed with the countryman. She said that the singer’s true affair is “another girl” from Guarapuava, Paraná.

“The one who stayed with Fernando was another girl here from Guarapuava, who are talking about. But, as she is an upper-class girl, people don’t talk”, she continued, saying that she is the weaker side of the story and that’s why she is being harmed: “At no time did I leave this club with Fernando, I I left with a friend. I didn’t stay with Fernando”.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she did not receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social networks, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) Later, Maiara and Fernando were spotted by fans having dinner together. With the circulation of the news, the lovebirds announced the return of datingJohn Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment, which lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

This Sunday (26/12), city sources told column Leo Dias that the countryman left a bar accompanied by a woman in the early hours of last Friday (24/12). Detail: the woman in question is married.

The woman, who started to be followed on Instagram by the singer after the meeting in the municipality of Paraná, has a closed profile on the social network. Franciele Padilha, who appeared alongside Fernando in a daring photo, ended up taking fame for something she didn’t do.

Understand

Just before Christmas, Maiara decided to put an end to her relationship with Fernando Zor. According to the column LeoDias, she confessed to some people close to her that she was “tired of her ex’s attitudes”. He was seen at a ballad dancing with Franciele Padilha at a ballad.

After the end, the singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram in which she reveals that she received a “pair of horns” as a Christmas present and regretted not having listened to Marília Mendonça.

Fernando spoke shortly afterwards and stated that Maiara was beside herself and that nothing had happened to the massage therapist. “And she falls into a pile too much. I fall into a pile of haters!”, said the singer. Comments published on social networks reinforce that the singer would not have limited himself to dancing with the young woman. It was the trigger for the singer to decide for the breakup.

On the other side of the crap, Franciele Padilha was also very prominent on social media. At first, she prided herself on being in evidence and said, to a friend, that she would go to the club “to cause separation”.

Shortly thereafter, she unburdened herself and said that she was being threatened with prosecution by Fernando and Sorocaba’s team. On Sunday (26/12), the massage therapist opened up about her life and said that Fernando told her he was single and that he was the one who asked her to dance.

