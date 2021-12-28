English club shows interest in Gabigol – Flamengo

According to the newspaper ‘Mirror’, Newcastle want striker on loan

Flamengo’s board is in Portugal looking for a new commander, and all the focus is on that choice. That’s because planning for the new season depends on the coach’s decisions. Amidst this, players from the squad arouse the interest of other clubs, as is the case of Gabigol, who is desired by Newcastle, from England.

According to the newspaper ‘Mirror’, the English team is interested in having Gabigol on loan. The publication says that Mengo would be willing to give up the attacker for six months, if the value of 17 million euros was included in the deal for the sale in the middle of 2022.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Newcastle was bought by Saudi investors, who plan to inject money into the club, with the aim of transforming it into a power in England. With the January window approaching, the English team should start moving in the market in search of new hires.

However, Gabigol has a contract with Flamengo until 2024 and Rubro-Negro shouldn’t make it easy for the shirt 9. Like all the cast, Príncipe da Nação is on vacation and will only return on January 10, when Mengo starts the works for the 2022 season. Until then, the club must announce Paulo Sousa as coach, who will certainly want to keep the main player of the team.