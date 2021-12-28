EO Wilson, naturalist seen as modern Darwin, dies at age 92

EO Wilson, American naturalist nicknamed “Darwin of modernity”, whose interest in ants led him to conclusions about human nature driven by genetics rather than culture, died this Sunday, aged 92, his foundation said.

Along with British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was seen as one of the world’s leading authorities on natural history and conservation.

“EO Wilson was called ‘Darwin’s natural heir’ and was affectionately known as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist,” wrote the foundation, which did not mention cause of death but said a tribute is planned for 2022.

In addition to groundbreaking work in evolution and entomology, Wilson led in his later years a campaign to unite the scientific and religious communities in a unique partnership that he felt represented the best chance of preserving the Earth.

The naturalist has presented his ideas in more than 30 books, two of which, 1979’s “On Human Nature” and 1991’s “The Ants” won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction. His writing style was much more elegant than one might expect from a scientist.

He even ventured into fiction, although he sticks to a topic he deeply understands, in 2010 with “Anthill,” a coming-of-age novel about a boy from Alabama who tries to save swamps.

Among his most controversial books is “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis”, from 1975, in which he wrote that all human behavior is the product of genetic predetermination, not of acquired experience.

By speaking out in favor of human nature rather than education, he provoked an avalanche of criticism—his harshest opponents accused him of being racist and sexist.

A protester threw water at Wilson during a conference. He later said that it was a matter of personal pride to be willing to pursue scientific truth despite such attacks.

Wilson managed to reconcile science and religion in his 2006 book The Creation: An Appeal to Save Life on Earth, a series of letters written to an imaginary Baptist pastor seeking an ecological alliance to save the Earth.

In 2011, during a graduation speech at the University of North Carolina, the scientist argued that humanity needs to change the way it takes care of the planet. “We have Stone Age emotions, medieval institutions and divine technology,” he said.