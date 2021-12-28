Europe: from the farewell of Angela Merkel in 2021 to the election in France in 2022

Europe will start 2022 without having Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany and leading protagonist of the European Union (EU). Symbol of command in the continental bloc for 16 years, it gave way in 2021 to its vice-chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and concluded an era marked by successive crises that threatened the existence and, at the same time, attested to the community’s resilience.

If Merkel’s departure is obviously loaded with symbolism, this does not mean, in practice, that Germany and the European Union will undergo drastic changes with the end of the era of the longest-lived chancellor post-the fall of the Berlin Wall.

But there are many ends to be tied, in the medium and long term. In the case of the European Union, a clear example is the dragging out of the United Kingdom, which continues to generate conflicts and strain relations between the British and their former bloc partners.

There is also uncertainty about the continent’s scenario if Emmanuel Macron, Merkel’s great partner in charge of the EU for the past five years, is defeated in the French presidential elections, scheduled for April 2022.

Ana Paula Tostes, member of the Brazilian Center for International Relations and professor of International Relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ); Bruno Theodoro, researcher and member of the Research Network on Foreign Policy and Regionalism; and Laerte Apolinário Júnior, professor of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP), to recall the difficulties that Europeans faced in 2021 and which are still a reason for concern for next year.

They also analyzed Scholz’s rise to power in Germany and the fragmented electoral landscape in France, where Macron, the main name in polls, will face competitors of different profiles in his quest for reelection.

A Brexit that never ends

It has been nearly six years since the British decided, in a tight-result referendum, that the UK would leave the European Union. It was June 2016, the height of the refugee crisis, when the anti-immigration climate took over the country and part of the western world.

But the promise that Brexit would return jobs to the British has yet to materialize. In addition to all the economic impact caused by the pandemic, the United Kingdom has still not managed to conclude the tough and drawn-out negotiations with the European Union, mainly on specific and sensitive issues.

In 2021, the UK tried to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, which allows an unrestricted land border between that country and the EU member Republic of Ireland. The absence of customs is essential to respect the peace agreement, signed in 1998, which ended North Irish violence and separatist movements.

But the eventual creation of a maritime border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which would be the alternative to the land border, does not please the United Kingdom economically. Despite British dissatisfaction, the European Union is irreducible on the validity of the Protocol, agreed last year.

“The British chose Brexit, but they didn’t want the divorce agreement to have loss of privileges”, analyzes Ana Paula Tostes. “Issues such as the Northern Ireland border and other conflicts – such as the entry of immigrants, for example – were already announced problems, because they were not properly discussed. Now, there are these attempts at negotiation.”

The teacher sees these conflicts as normal in this still transitory moment. Over time, he says, the negotiations will find a balance. “Even so, there are irreparable losses for the United Kingdom, because it lost institutions and companies that were part of the European Union and left the country”, he emphasizes.

Other internal problems that hinder the British are also linked, in some way, to Brexit. With the crisis resulting from the pandemic, these aspects became even more serious this year.

The UK faces a supply crisis, lack of truck drivers, labor problems… These are economic turmoils now, but they tend to normalize over time when British supply chains are rearranged Laerte Apolinário, professor at PUC-SP

Germany without Angela Merkel

The Brexit crisis adds to a sequence of difficult moments that the European bloc has faced in the last 15 years: the euro crisis, the indebtedness of Greece, the massive arrival of refugees and, obviously, the pandemic since 2020.

In the final months of 2021, thousands of refugees flocked to Belarus’s borders to try to access three EU member countries: Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

The community, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom accused leader Alexander Lukashenko of fabricating the crisis and attracting immigrants in order to pressure the European Union to lift sanctions imposed against Belarusian companies and authorities.

According to Ana Paula Tostes, the EU has shown some power to adapt and has consolidated itself as a community, despite all the difficulties.

There is a population of young people who have already been socialized as European citizens and do not know what it is to live locked within the borders of their countries Ana Paula Tostes, professor at UERJ

This mark of the European Union, especially with survival during crises, is also part of the legacy of Angela Merkel herself in charge of the bloc – and which helped the chancellor become more popular in her own country.

“The Germans found stability on a less nationalist and more Europeanist path. Merkel was instrumental in consolidating this project, bringing Germany to the center of the European Union and establishing itself in this leadership”, says the professor.

With the new chancellor, the bet is on continuity, even for the presence of Olaf Scholz in Merkel’s government. “He is not an outsider. He knows the European Union well and participated in the negotiations involving the bloc. And he has a pro-Europe speech, seeking to defend the continent’s sovereignty and common interests”, adds Laerte Apolinário.

Unlikely coalition in the new German government

Internally, there are also no expectations of major changes with the rise of the new leader. But there is a big difference between the political coalitions closed by Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, center-left) and Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU, center-right).

The CDU, like Merkel, will be out of power for the first time in 16 years – Scholz will rule in an alliance with the Greens, farther to the left than the chancellor’s party, and the liberal, center-leaning Free Democratic Party. right.

“It’s a complex alliance”, says researcher Bruno Theodoro. “They brought together the center-left, the environmental left and the liberals. It is a coalition that embraces diverse ideologies and makes a significant change in Germany’s command unlikely.”

For specialists, the difference in profile compared to the previous administration is linked to the typical banners of the Greens, which should press for the acceleration in the use of renewable energies and demand a tougher stance in relation to human rights violations.

The party will even command the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the new government and may intensify the dialogue with China and Russia due to the interventionist positions of these two countries.

On the liberals’ side, the tendency is to push the economic agenda to the right, against tax increases and in favor of tightening public accounts, for example.

“This coalition between parties with different agendas can generate some kind of tension for the government, but it also indicates that the positions should be taken to a place of moderation”, assesses Laerte Apolinário.

Macron and the French re-election attempt

The chance for a change of prominence in the European scenario for 2022 is in France. Emmanuel Macron – whose outsider profile and centrist platform ensured him victory in 2017 against far-right Marine Le Pen – will face a fragmented landscape in his bid for re-election.

The first round is scheduled for April 10th; if no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, there will be a second round, on the 24th.

Le Pen, again a candidate, moderated his tone a little, but maintains the anti-immigration discourse that marked his political trajectory.

This time, she finds more and less radical opponents in the right-wing camp: on the one hand, Valérie Pércresse, from the Republican Party, the same as former president Nicolas Sarkozy; on the other, journalist Eric Zemmour, who is described as a “French version” of Donald Trump for his aggressive rhetoric against opponents and inflammatory anti-immigrant speeches.

The moment Le Pen started to moderate its speech, it displeased the most radicals and opened space for figures like Zemmour, with a racist and xenophobic speech. He uses many of Trump’s tactics, with an aggressive, even violent campaign, which ends up bringing him visibility Bruno Theodoro, researcher at the Foreign Policy and Regionalism Research Network

In electoral polls at the end of 2021, the three candidates on the right appear behind Macron, who aggregates just over 20% of voting intentions.

Pércresse and Le Pen alternate in second place, with Zemmour in third. The three names on the left — Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Yannick Jadot and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo — come next, with less than 10% of the vote and, theoretically, less chance of reaching the second round.

“The left is very fragmented, and this is an asset for the Macron, because it positions itself as a more moderate figure, tolerated by the extremes”, analyzes Laerte Apolinário.

“Despite that, he is a more liberal figure, with more pro-market economic policies. At the same time, it is more progressive in social fields, especially in terms of migration.”

According to analysts, Valérie Pércresse, who would have the capacity to gather support from different fields and win the election, may appear with force.

“If Pércresse demonstrates good leadership skills, it has chances. It is an option more to the right of Macron and may steal part of Le Pen’s votes”, says Ana Paula Tostes, noting that polls show the Republican candidate with greater chances of beating the current president in the second round.

But the scenario is still uncertain and surprises may be in store. Despite the centrist profile and possible support from the left in the second round, Macron also has his difficulties in the electorate.

In 2021, the French president did not pass protests unscathed; between July and August, for example, more than 100,000 people took to the streets to complain about the requirement for vaccine and a negative test for Covid-19 to enter bars, cinemas, restaurants and trains that travel between cities.

In addition to the turmoil caused by the pandemic, Macron also faces economic obstacles, which affect the French in general.

“What plays against him is the domestic dissatisfaction with inflation, unemployment, cost of living and other problems that the French are experiencing. These themes, together with the problems of the pandemic, will dominate the elections”, says Laerte Apolinário.