Even with Vélez’s tough game, Vasco has ‘D-day’ to try to forward the signing of a striker to 2022

Cruzmaltino targets the signing of Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla, 26, who belongs to Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield

Still without any officially announced reinforcements for next season’s attack, the Vasco there are ongoing negotiations to close a name for the sector. It’s about the Paraguayan Luis Amarilla, 26, who worked on loan at the LDU in 2021. And this Monday (27) will be important in relation to the possible directions of the business.

The player still has a contract with the Velez Sarsfield, which for now is playing hard to release it. The report of ESPN.com.br got in touch with Christian Bassedas, sports director of the Argentine club, who revealed that Amarilla is part of coach Mauricio Pellegrino’s plans for 2022.

The manager also recalled that, after failing to retain striker Juan Martín Lucero, who played on loan this last season, Amarilla would be an option for a 9 shirt for the team.

“Amarilla will stay at Vélez, we need him. After Lucero didn’t stay, we thought of him as shirt 9”, he began by saying.

Bassedas, on the other hand, also made it clear that this situation may not be definitive, as by the end of January Pellegrino may change his mind about Amarilla, who in turn may be released.

“Right now it’s not a matter of negotiating it. Maybe by the end of January the coach will change his posture,” he concluded.

If Vélez plays a tough game, on the other hand, the striker’s desire is to play in Brazilian football. The guarantee was made by the player’s manager, Martín Sendoa, who revealed that Amarilla was delighted with the possibility of playing for Cruzmaltino, who also made a good economic proposal to the athlete.

The businessman also confirmed information, published first by the channel “Attention Vascainos!“, that he will have a meeting this Monday (27) with Vélez to try for release.

“Of course he wants to play in Brazil, the country enchants him. He liked Vasco, the economic proposal was also good,” said Sendoa.

Revealed by Libertad, from Paraguay, Amarilla also passed by Minnesota Wild, from MLS, before being loaned to LDU. For the Ecuadorian club in 2021, there were 31 games, 15 goals (one of them on the Flamengo, at Libertadores Conmebol) and 3 assists.