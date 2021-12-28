Exclusive! Cuca meets with Galo’s board of directors and announces that he will not stay at the club in 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



A bomb fell on Belo Horizonte at the end of the night of Monday (27) and beginning of Tuesday (28). Coach Cuca, state champion of the Copa do Brasil and also of the Brazilian Championship, in 2021, will not continue in charge of Atlético next season. THE Itatiaia he found out from sources linked to alvinegro and details below all the details of the 59-year-old commander’s dismissal.

This Monday afternoon, Cuca held an online meeting with the 4rs (Renato Salvador, Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin and Ricardo Guimarães) and also with the presence of president Sérgio Batista Coelho and soccer director Rodrigo Caetano, to communicate that, for reasons family members, will not command the team in 2022. One of the coach’s commitments was to not sign with any other team in the coming season.

Also according to a radio report from Minas, the news did not cause surprise at the Atletico summit, as the coach was already talking to several people about this desire and had little participation in the planning for 2022.

