Fabiana Karla announces that her marriage to Diogo Mello is over

Fabiana Karla surprised her followers last night when she announced the end of her marriage. She had been in a relationship with Diogo Mello for five years, and in 2019 they formalized the union.

In the text published on Instagram, the message is given by the press office of the 46-year-old actress, with an image written only: “Communiqué”.

In the caption, the actress’ team explains: “Fabiana Karla’s press office communicates that her five-year relationship is over. Fabiana thanks all her fans for their affection and positive energy.”

The short text concludes: “Soon, [Fabiana] will share with you new dreams and projects.”

Fabiana has three children from previous marriages – all adults – and, earlier this year, she spoke of the difficulties for the relationship with Diogo that the pandemic times brought.

“I think that all the relationships were reinvented and tested during the pandemic. Many people either became more established or separated altogether (laughs). In our case, the best thing is that we have homes in São Paulo and in the Rio. When one felt irritated or very stressed, they took the car and went to the other house, so there was always a way out (laughs), which I think strengthened our relationship even more,” she said at the time, to whom.

The wedding, which took place in 2019, was in an intimate ceremony, far from the hype and the press, so much so that the public only learned about it in 2020. Diogo works in public relations.