Fabiana Karla shocks followers by announcing her breakup with Diogo Mello

Fabiana Karla, actress, surprised a lot of people this Monday (27). The artist’s office used her profile to communicate that Fabiana ended the marriage with Diogo Mello. They had been together since 2016, but formalized the union in 2019, a year before the pandemic.

And, according to an article in Quem, last year, the actress confessed that during the pandemic she and her husband were living in separate houses. “I think all the relationships were reinvented and tested during the pandemic. A lot of people either became more established or separated altogether (laughs). In our case, the best thing is that we have houses in São Paulo and in Rio. When one felt irritated or very stressed, they took the car and went to the other house, so they always found a way (laughs) , which I think strengthened our relationship even more”, he explained.

In the official note, the press office tried not to go into too much detail about the couple’s breakup. “OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. Fabiana Karla’s press office communicates that their five-year relationship has ended. Fabiana thanks all the fans for their affection and positive energy. Soon, he will share with you new dreams and projects”, says the statement.

At the beginning of the year, Fabiana Karla it caused frisson with bikini clicks and drew praise from netizens.

