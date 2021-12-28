THE French Football Federation (FFF) took an exemplary measure, this Monday, by excluding the teams of Lyon and the Paris FC of the current edition of French Cup, because of the widespread fight between the two clubs’ fans that took place on December 17th.

The Disciplinary Committee of the entity also announced that Lyon will not be able to have their fans in any more away games played in France for the remainder of the season, in addition to being punished with suspension from participation in the French Cup. As this is the first conviction, it is exempt from compliance, which means that the club will be able to participate in the next edition of the tournament, if there is no recurrence.







Fan fight excludes Lyon and Paris FC from the French Cup Photo: Julien Mattia

Lyon was fined in 52 thousand euros (R$332,000) and obliged to pay for the damage caused by his fans to the Charlety stadium, of Paris FC. Paris FC should compete five games with the gates closed and pay a fine of 10 thousand euros (about R$64 thousand).

The violence at half-time caused moments of panic and left two injured, one being a fan and a policeman. The match was suspended with a score of 1 to 1, and the second half was not played.

Faced with the decision of the French Federation, Nice, which would face one of the two disqualified teams, guaranteed access in advance to the round of 16 of the French Cup. To advance to the same stage, Paris Saint-Germain will visit the Vannes, of the fourth division. Olympique Marseille play away from home with the Chauvigny, from the fifth division. Also noteworthy are duels between teams from Ligue 1: Brest x Bordeaux, Montpellier x Strasbourg and Lens x Lille.