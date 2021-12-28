Fans notice an unusual detail in David Beckham’s Christmas photo, and are amused: “Are you jealous?”

Who does not have dog, hunts with cat! Or rather, if you don’t have a lot of height, do your jumps! Kkkk Like most celebrities, the Beckham family chose their best looks and made a record to wish fans a Merry Christmas. As nothing goes unnoticed by netizens, they noticed that David Beckham stood on tiptoe to be closer to the height of his children.

In the publication, the ex-soccer player appears beautiful — not least because it’s difficult to be different from that, right?! Kkkk — along with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as wife Victoria Beckham. To get closer to the height of the 19-year-old Romeo, who was standing next to him, David even leaned on the stylist’s shoulders, leaning as far as he could with his feet so that he wasn’t so brazen in the photo.

Result? The Brit remained a little shorter than his sons and, as a bonus, let his followers still identify the clever “trick”. As the internet is always in favor of the fun, the reactions were the most diverse… “I loved the family photo and the tiptoes. Health!”, had fun a profile. “On tiptoe! Get a grip… your kids are taller than you and have more hair”, pinned another follower. “David, are you jealous of your son’s height?”asked a man.

Some even pointed out that Brooklyn took advantage of the same strategy as his father, but as he was after his sister, it is not possible to say with certainty. “David and Brooklyn not accepting that Romeo is much taller than them”, joked another user of the social network. Not to mention who felt represented… “Ah, the pose of the father on tiptoe, I know it well thanks to my tallest son”, wrote Graeme Gordon. “These kids are all giants compared to mom and dad. Merry Christmas to all of you”, concluded Debbie Erkendiep.

But look, it looks like the Beckham offspring were really blessed in height, as David Beckham is six feet tall. The 22-year-old former player’s eldest son is 1.76 m tall. In the lantern, Cruz and Harper Seven, aged 16 and 10, respectively, are the smallest of the family, but without a shadow of a doubt they will still develop a lot. Romeo’s current height hasn’t been updated on the internet, but two years ago, the boy who follows his father’s career had already reached the same height as David.