Father and two children die after Christmas tree catches fire – Jornal Pequeno

A 41-year-old man and his two children died in the early morning of December 25, after a fire at the family home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Eric King and two sons, Liam and Patrick, were the victims of the tragedy, which took place in the early hours of this Saturday morning. The fire started in the pine tree that decorated the house at Christmas. Two of the family’s dogs also died in the fire.

Eric’s wife Kristin and the couple’s eldest son Brady managed to survive. They do well after medical evaluation.

“The fire started in a Christmas tree. We’re still not sure if it was electricity or the possibility that the tree was too dry that caused the accident,” fire chief Doug Wilhelm told CNN.

Rescuers had to make several attempts to enter the residence, due to the intensity of the fire. The entire family was sleeping on the second floor of the house when the flames started.

“It was very dangerous to enter the front of the building with the fire. The front door and front window were blocked and the fire was raging through the house at that point. It was very difficult for the firefighters to make a safe entry. It took a while,” said Wilhelm.

A virtual kitty was created to help the family. The initial goal was to raise US$ 20,000, but the total donated has already exceeded US$ 400,000.