Father is shocked to discover that son is suspected of trying to kill Queen Elizabeth

The British press published photos of Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, the young man who was arrested last Saturday (25), after breaking into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II spends the end of the year, with the intention of assassinate the queen.

Jaswant Singh Chail was imprisoned in the gardens of Windsor Castle, with a crossbow in his hands. According to authorities, he was acting confused, not knowing where to go, at the time of his arrest. At the time of the invasion, the Queen was inside the castle.

Along with images of the boy, who lived in the city of Southampton, the English newspaper Daily Mail shared a brief statement, by businessman Jasbir Singh Chail, Jaswant’s father, lamenting what happened and exposing his family’s shock at his son’s actions.

And he also stated that the family is trying to find out what happened to the son, and that they are going through a very difficult time.

The case involving Chail is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police as well as Scotland Yard. The young man is currently detained.

The video attributed to Chail, shared just hours before he invaded Windsor Castle, shows him wearing a black hood, the crossbow in his hands.

He says in the video: “I apologize. I apologize for what I did and what I will do. I will try to kill Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for all those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. It is also revenge for all those killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race.”

He ends by saying that his name is no longer Jaswant Singh Chail and is now Darth Janus – in an alleged reference to the villains of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre cited in the video resulted in the death of 379 Indians and left over 1200 after the actions of the British authorities occupying India at the time.