Fátima Bernardes denies fake news shared by Eduardo Bolsonaro· TV News

Fátima Bernardes had to deny a fake news about her shared by Eduardo Bolsonaro on social networks. At the meeting this Tuesday (28), the presenter vented about the wrong and malicious information propagated by the deputy. “It’s not the first time,” she complained.

The fake news was a fake print of the program presented by Fátima, with a line saying that experts were against the realization of Christmas dinners at the end of the year. “Fátima Bernardes is different, she won’t spend Christmas with her family”, joked the son of Jair Bolsonaro.

“Unfortunately, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro shared this image. If you look, the stripe has a different color from ours, the letter is not the same font we use. It completely changes the context, we discussed the rights of application drivers” , she clarified.

“Then, for example, I started saying that I was against the Christmas dinner. And so on, the lie keeps growing. This kind of thing is a crime. It’s not a joke, it’s not a lie, it’s not gossip. The name of it is a crime, and it has to be punished,” Fátima revolted.

“Don’t share false news, don’t believe the news that comes in your messages. Check it out, don’t fall for it. It gets in the way of serious people’s work,” he continued.

“Excuse the outburst, but it’s not the first time. There are several times involving the program, involving several false news, and that makes me very sad,” she said.

On Monday afternoon (27), Túlio Gadêlha, the presenter’s boyfriend, had already used his social networks to deny the deputy. “Mind to create controversy. Create controversy to become known. That’s how he was elected”, he criticized.

Check out the prints and Fátima’s speech below:

Weak, creepy and vulgar. Mind to create controversy. Create controversy to become known. So he was elected. So his father and brothers were elected. Eduardo Bolsonaro is that man without honor. No character. Capable of anything. Women days to come! pic.twitter.com/gmRKPgGORZ — Túlio Gadêlha (@tuliogadelha) December 27, 2021