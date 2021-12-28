Felipe Augusto represents Corinthians as the fifth youngest athlete at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals

The official profile of Brasileirão published this Monday morning the five youngest players of the 2021 edition. In this quintet, Felipe Augusto appeared as Corinthians representative.

In principle, the Timon striker acts in the club’s youth categories. However, during this year’s Brazilian Nationals, the athlete participated in three matches. In the first one, in a 2-1 victory against Sport, the young man was exactly 17 years old, four months and seven days old.

With that, Felipe was the fifth youngest athlete in the national competition. For comparison, the youngest to enter the field was Ângelo, from Santos, aged 16 years, five months and nine days – check out the five players below.

The center forward arrived at Parque São Jorge in 2017, after spending time at São Caetano. In 2020, it alternated between the U-17 and U-20. This year, he was listed for the first time in the professional team. Before the Brazilian, by the way, he played a game for Paulista, against Novorizontino.

In the course of 2021, the Terrão’s spawn lost space in the main squad and was transferred to the Sub-23 to maintain the rhythm of the game. Alternating in the base categories, he became a key player in the Sub-17, where he played 13 matches, scored seven goals and was champion of São Paulo. Now, Felipe’s expectation is to wear the alvinegra shirt at Copinha, which takes place in January.

Check out the five youngest players in the Brasileirão 2021

Revealing kids is a great feature of #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro! Join the youngest players from miblnha in 2021… 📊 @rodolfo1975 pic.twitter.com/v7CdQgSmWT — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) December 27, 2021

