Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes announce the end of their relationship

This Monday (27), Felipe Neto announced the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes. The news was disclosed by Neto’s press office on his Instagram page. Bruna also manifested and announced the end. According to Bruna, Felipe ended the relationship on December 25, by telephone. They had been together for five years.

In a statement, he says: “Felipe Neto’s press office informs, especially to his fans, that the communicator’s relationship with digital influencer Bruna Gomes came to an end after almost five years of duration. Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, for those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for his happiness, well-being and mental health. He will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return. On behalf of the entire team that is beside Felipe, we ask you not to invent or believe in theories and stories about the breakup.”

Felipe Neto’s ex-partner, Bruna Gomes, also spoke, her ad says: “In light of the news, comments and, mainly, because of the position taken by one of the protagonists, who, in the first analysis, should protect the family nucleus that constituted , avoiding speculation and distortion of the truth, it is up to me to clarify and position myself:

On the 25th of Christmas, I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a common life in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship. So YES it’s true! We no longer share interests in life and communion”.

