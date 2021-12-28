Felipe Neto announces end of relationship with Bruna Gomes

posted on 12/27/2021 23:51 / updated on 12/28/2021 00:17



The two were living together and, according to the report published by Bruna, better known as Bru, on social networks, the decision to separate came from Felipe – (credit: Reproduction)

The last week of 2021 arrived with another couple separating. This time, the youtuber Felipe Neto and the digital influencer Bruna Gomes announced, this Monday afternoon (27/12), the end of their nearly five-year relationship. The two were living together and, according to the report published by Bruna, better known as Bru, on social networks, the decision came from Felipe.

“On the 25th of Christmas, I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a life together in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship”, wrote Bru in a publication posted on Instagram. According to her, the end of the relationship was communicated only by telephone and text messages, “without there being a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof.”

After the influencer’s outburst, internet users started to comment on Felipe’s attitude, making the youtuber’s name stay in the most talked about topics on Twitter. “What do you mean Felipe Neto broke up with his girlfriend after 5 years and over the phone?”, wrote a user. Others rescued Felipe’s lines in which he said that whoever ends a relationship over the phone is ‘asshole’.

Since the 25th, Felipe Neto has been absent from social media. This Monday afternoon (27/12), his press office posted an official statement informing him of the breakup with Bruna. In the note, they thanked the fans who “follow his work for years and who truly root for his happiness, well-being and mental health.” “He will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return,” said the youtuber team.

If someone made me leave my house just to break up with me, I would be pissed. *Okay, these were my statements about Felipe Neto’s controversy —Cecília???? (@AboboraGotica) December 28, 2021