Felipe Neto announces end of relationship with Bruna Gomes

Felipe Neto published a statement on Instagram this Monday (27), aimed at his fans, announcing the end of his relationship of nearly five years with the influencer Bruna Gomes.

The ad, produced by the famous man’s press office, also informs that “he will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return. On behalf of the entire team that is beside Felipe, we ask that they do not invent or believe in theories and stories about termination.”

Minutes before Felipe’s official announcement, Bruna told her 5.6 million followers that in fact their relationship had come to an end, as was speculated, and that it was the YouTuber himself who made the decision. She says she was spending Christmas with her family when she got a call from Felipe talking about the breakup.

“On the 25th of Christmas, I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a life together in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship. So, yes, it’s true,” said Bruna.

“The surprise (of you) is infinitely greater for me, contacted by phone and text messages, without there being a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sorrows, storms and lulls,” he declared.

She concludes by saying that she will seek the comfort of family members and that for technical placements they will be conducted by her lawyer and team.

