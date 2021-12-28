Felipe Neto announces the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes

Felipe Neto ended his relationship of almost five years with the influencer Bruna Gomes. The news of the termination was published by youtuber’s advisory on Instagram, without going into more details about what motivated the separation.

In late November, he also surprised followers by showing a print of his bank account.

The digital influencer team published an official statement about the end of the relationship. “Felipe Neto’s press office informs, especially to fans, that the communicator’s relationship with digital influencer Bruna Gomes came to an end after almost five years. Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for his happiness, well-being and mental health”, began the note.

The message also stated that he will take time off from social media. “He will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary, until he feels fully prepared to return. On behalf of the entire team that is by Felipe’s side, we ask you not to invent or believe in theories and stories about the end,” he added.

He thanked the affectionate messages he received from his fans and also took the opportunity to send another one to his haters, who accused him of “wanting a cookie” on social media.

Already established as one of the biggest youtubers in Brazil, and with millions of followers, several Instagram users regretted Felipe’s decision and stated that they didn’t expect it. “Shocked,” wrote one. “Don’t do that, please,” commented another. “Wow, I loved this couple! May they be all right, said one more.

