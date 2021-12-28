Felipe Neto ends relationship with Bruna Gomes by phone

Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes announced today that their five-year relationship has come to an end.

According to Bruna, the end took place over the phone at Christmas: “Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”.

Felipe Neto also spoke in a post signed by his advisor, saying only that he will remain away from social media for as long as he deems necessary: ​​”Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for your happiness, well-being and mental health”.

“On behalf of the entire team that is with Felipe, we ask you not to invent or believe in theories and stories about the breakup.”

Felipe walked away from social media yesterday without explaining why: “I need everyone to respect, stay away and let the things that have to happen, happen.”

Called a “cookiemaker” for the mystery, YouTuber countered: “In my stories I’m talking to my fans who care about me. If you’re neither, I’m not posting for you, goddamned c*ll people cete”.