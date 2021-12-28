Ferreira is Grêmio’s most valuable player, says businessman

Forward Ferreira’s manager, Pablo Bueno, gave an interview to journalist Jorge Nicola. In this interview, the manager stated that the striker is Grêmio’s most valuable player and also revealed information about the termination fine.

“This fine of 8 million euros, we got a renewal way back there, we thought that, given the salary offered, it was a suitable fine. Everyone knows that today he (Ferreira) is worth more, he is Grêmio’s most valuable player. So, Grêmio’s management will hardly accept less than 8 million euros”, said Pablo Bueno.

We have information that the entrepreneur believes that the fine for termination abroad must be proportional to the player’s salary. So, if Grêmio offers an increase, as has been speculated, it could increase the termination fine.

However, Pablo Bueno also revealed that there was a demand on the part of São Paulo for Ferreira. But, he told the directors of the São Paulo club that they should first talk to Grêmio, and then settle down with him.

“I was looking for people from São Paulo, but I always say that anyone who is interested in Ferreira has to talk to Grêmio’s management. If they understand that it is better to sell Ferreira, then we will start negotiating our share. When there’s a demand, I always ask them to talk to Grêmio’s management first”, revealed Pablo Bueno.

If this statement by the businessman matches reality, we can see that he was very professional and acts ethically. However, this diverges a little from previous events such as the case of Ferreira’s near sale to MLS. But, perhaps as the fine would be paid, he thought it was unnecessary to talk to the tricolor.

