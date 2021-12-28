Ferreirinha agent confirms São Paulo’s interest, but sees difficult business

Pablo Bueno, manager of Ferreirinha, confirmed São Paulo’s interest in the player this Monday. The agent, however, preferred not to take the reins of the negotiations, suggesting that the tricolor board contact Grêmio directly. “I was looking for people from São Paulo, but I always say that anyone who is interested in Ferreira has to talk to Grêmio’s management. If they understand that it is better to sell Ferreira, then we will start negotiating our share. When there’s a demand, I always ask them to talk to Grêmio’s directors first”, said Pablo Bueno in an interview on Jorge Nicola’s channel. (Photo: Rubens Chiri/ São Paulo) ‘ href=”https://www.gazetaesportiva.com/wp-content/uploads/imagem/2021/12/27/51362869672_c5a42f5a50_h-1024×647.jpg” data-thumb=’https://www.gazetaesportiva.com/wp -content/uploads/image/2021/12/27/51362869672_c5a42f5a50_h-1024×647.jpg’>

Ferreirinha’s penalty for termination is 8 million euros (R$ 50.9 million), an amount completely out of the reality of São Paulo. Although it has been relegated, Grêmio is not going through a serious financial crisis, nor does it owe its athletes a salary. Therefore, the trend is that the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul does not yield one of its main athletes to the Tricolor from São Paulo.

“This fine of 8 million euros, we got a renewal way back there, we thought that, given the salary offered, it was a suitable fine. Everyone knows that today he [Ferreirinha] worth more, he is the most valuable player in the Grêmio. So, Grêmio management will hardly accept less than 8 million euros”, added the agent.

Ferreirinha is a player with characteristics that the São Paulo board prioritizes. Used to acting on the sides of the field, exploring dribbling and speed, the forward has all the requirements demanded by Rogério Ceni to compose the 2022 squad, but, apparently, the chances of landing in Morumbi are not great.

