Ferreirinha’s businessman opens the game about São Paulo’s probable interest in the striker

São Paulo is active in the transfer market. Tricolor has been changing the squad and the reformulation is going on two fronts: both with the arrival of new athletes, and with the departure of players who would not have had more chances with Rogério Ceni.

In the late afternoon of Monday (27), journalist Jorge Nicola interviewed businessman Pablo Bueno (agent for striker Ferreira).

The manager recalled the player’s injury at the beginning of the season and a near-negotiation with MLS football. According to Pablo, Atlanta United offered 12 million euros for the player, however, Grêmio refused the deal and the player remained in Brazil.

The athlete’s contract runs until December 2023 and Ferreira’s salary is R$ 150,000, with a fine of 8 million euros. And during the chat, Pablo commented on São Paulo’s interest in the athlete – the manager commented that the athlete’s father supported Tricolor.

“He was looking for São Paulo, but Ferreira is interested in talking to Grêmio’s management. If Grêmio’s management understands that it’s better to sell Ferreira, then we’ll do our part. For now, if you’re looking for it, you’ll need to go first through Grêmio’s direction and then through us”, commented Pablo.

Possible exchange between Pablo and Luan

In the live, journalist Jorge Nicola also commented on the possible interest of rivals São Paulo and Corinthians in making an exchange for strikers Pablo and Luan.

The two athletes lost space and are recurrently criticized by the fans – the players will hardly have a chance in the teams in 2022.

Throughout this Monday, news were circulated that there could be an exchange between the players, however, the journalist rejected the idea and confirmed that he spoke with the two directors and that there was never a negotiation round.

