Fiat launches special farewell series for Uno – Vehicles

Yadunandan Singh 52 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Fiat launches special farewell series for Uno – Vehicles 0 Views

Uno Ciao is the last version before the end of production.

Campo Grande News - Real Content

With 37 years of history in Brazil, Uno leaves the line with a special edition “Ciao” ​​in Italian. It can be a two-way greeting: it can be used both to greet someone and to say goodbye. The version will have power of attorney for only 250 units manufactured at the Betim pole, in Minas Gerais.

All units will be marketed in exclusive shades of Silverstone Grey, with black painted roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler. The doors have handles in the color of the vehicle and a side sticker with the name Uno Ciao accompanied by the phrase “LA STORIA DI UNA LEGGENDA”, which in direct translation is “the story of a legend” in Italian.

Campo Grande News - Real Content

Inside, Ciao adopts a darker pattern and a bicolor finish in light tones on the doors and in the central strip that crosses the dashboard. On it is the plaque numbered, from 001 to 250, measuring even more exclusivity. Also noticeable are the seats with a unique finish and armrest for the driver’s seat.

Campo Grande News - Real Content

With 4,379,356 units manufactured over almost four decades, the model had only two generations with a 1.0 or 1.4 engine in several versions and came to occupy the position of the cheapest and best-selling model in Brazil.

Campo Grande News - Real Content

The price of the last version before the Uno Ciao comes out of line comes with a very salty value, of R$ 84,990 and, curiously, it is offered as an optional package. In practice, this is a kit added on top of the Attractive entry version.

Campo Grande News - Real Content

Currently, the entry version of the uno starts at 68,490, plus the Ciao package (announced for R$ 14,440) and the Gray Silverstone color (which costs R$ 2,060).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

VW T-Cross to Update Look and Interior Says European Press | Cars

Kleber Silva/ KDesign AG VW -Cross 2023 projection brings the elements of the VW line …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved