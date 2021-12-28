Fiat launches special farewell series for Uno – Vehicles

Uno Ciao is the last version before the end of production.

With 37 years of history in Brazil, Uno leaves the line with a special edition “Ciao” ​​in Italian. It can be a two-way greeting: it can be used both to greet someone and to say goodbye. The version will have power of attorney for only 250 units manufactured at the Betim pole, in Minas Gerais.

All units will be marketed in exclusive shades of Silverstone Grey, with black painted roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler. The doors have handles in the color of the vehicle and a side sticker with the name Uno Ciao accompanied by the phrase “LA STORIA DI UNA LEGGENDA”, which in direct translation is “the story of a legend” in Italian.

Inside, Ciao adopts a darker pattern and a bicolor finish in light tones on the doors and in the central strip that crosses the dashboard. On it is the plaque numbered, from 001 to 250, measuring even more exclusivity. Also noticeable are the seats with a unique finish and armrest for the driver’s seat.

With 4,379,356 units manufactured over almost four decades, the model had only two generations with a 1.0 or 1.4 engine in several versions and came to occupy the position of the cheapest and best-selling model in Brazil.

The price of the last version before the Uno Ciao comes out of line comes with a very salty value, of R$ 84,990 and, curiously, it is offered as an optional package. In practice, this is a kit added on top of the Attractive entry version.

Currently, the entry version of the uno starts at 68,490, plus the Ciao package (announced for R$ 14,440) and the Gray Silverstone color (which costs R$ 2,060).