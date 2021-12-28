Fiat Toro Ultra bothers medium-sized pickup trucks with another style

Perhaps the most important launch of the last 20 years, Fiat Toro managed to solve a problem that apparently did not exist. Whoever bought a pickup truck, either opted for compact ones for work or medium-sized ones to be larger and more robust. But the medium ones are too big and the compact ones take few people (before the Strada 4 doors).

Toro ended up positioning itself perfectly in the middle ground between Strada and Hilux audiences. With the advantage of having an SUV drive that ends up attracting buyers in that category as well. But what about in the territory of R$ 200 thousand? That’s where the high-end Toro Ultra begins to dangerously invade the mid-size pickup truck segment.

change in refining

Today, all medium diesel pickup trucks are well above R$ 200 thousand. The main trio of the category proves that. Ford Ranger starts at R$ 213,090 in the XL Double Cab version. The Chevrolet S10 does not cost less than R$ 224,820 in the LS Double Cab. The most expensive of the three, the Toyota Hilux starts at R$ 235,190. Toro Ultra costs R$ 200,890.

The big question here is that Fiat Toro presents itself in the most expensive and equipped version, while the medium rivals are seen in the more basic version and with manual transmission. The only one that can match the Italian in price and not deliver so little equipment is the S10 Advantage. The problem is that it is flex and will make you a partner at the gas station.

The fact of being smaller allowed Fiat to charge less at Toro and fill Ultra with equipment. It comes standard with items such as an electric driver’s seat, full-LED headlamps, six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane change alert with steering wheel correction, high beam assistant, tire pressure monitoring and fog lamps.

The list of equipment also thickens the presence of leather seats, on-site key with remote start, multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cell phone charging by induction, mirrors with electric folding, reverse camera, front parking sensor and rear, wi-fi router and auto-ignition headlights.

For that average price, the most you’ll find is power window on all four doors and a radio.

seen and felt

In this price range, the demand for quality finishing is much higher. But pickup trucks have a certain free pass. There is no soft-touch material inside the Toro Ultra. However, the plastics used are of excellent quality. The assembly is exemplary and not lacking.

Visually draws attention the vertical multimedia center. The screen has great definition and clear, easy-to-use menus, although it requires entry into several submenus to make even simpler operations. The system speed is also commendable, even when using CarPlay or Android Auto wireless.

On the other hand, the fully digital instrument panel presents a certain delay in the display of engine rpm. But the screen has good definition and is not overshadowed by the sun. The presence of a matte film that avoids reflections at all costs helps in this operation. It is also worth noting the large presence of storage compartments in the cabin, including one under the seat.

In the Ultra version, Fiat gave Toro leather-covered seats with discreet red accents. Brings an extra sophistication without exaggeration. After all, this isn’t an Abarth version of the truck. At the rear, the short, straight seat makes long journeys not so comfortable and the lack of air outlet there is uncomfortable.

Minor discrepancy

The larger the pickup, the greater the participation of diesel in its sales. So much so that today the only medium that has a flex version is the S10. In Toro’s case, there is an interesting balance between the flex and diesel versions. Especially since after switching to 1.3 turbo, the performance difference to diesel has significantly narrowed.

Does it take the shine off the top-of-the-line model? Not even a little. The 2.0 MultiJet II four-cylinder turbo diesel is brave and quite economical. It hasn’t gone through the upgrade that Compass and Commander had with the addition of Arla, but Toro doesn’t escape the move to 2022. It’s a healthy 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm of torque.

Power is managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission that feels good to work with the diesel engine. The shifts in the first gears have a certain stride, while in the upper ones the passage is completely smooth. On the road, he alternates between seventh and ninth gear depending on speed.

With a single hard step on the accelerator, Toro quickly downshifts, the engine fills, and it picks up speed. The big issue with diesel is the force with which it pulls the truck. She is not exceptionally fast, but strong on sprints and resumes. Due to the large amount of marches, she reached 14 km / l on the road.

After a week, however, due to urban use, the average was 11.3 km/l. According to INMETRO, Toro diesel makes 10 km/l in the city and 12.3 km/l on the road. With a 60 liter tank, it can easily exceed 700 km of autonomy.

robust consistency

Many keyboard drivers love to sneer at the Fiat Toro for being a unibody pickup truck. However, its construction is truly robust and this can be felt in everyday life. The suspension is one of Fiat’s best works, operating in absolute silence even in extreme and impact situations.

At the same time, it makes the truck have good handling in curves and stable bodywork on roads, strong curves and even in strong side winds. Going through holes and even forgetting to brake on some speed bumps seems like a joke to Toro. The steering is quite light in maneuvers, but it has adequate weight when driving faster.

Also noteworthy is the behavior of the truck on land. She feels comfortable in this scenario, running with strength and tranquility. Four-wheel drive, automatically activated on demand, also makes off-roading easier and more intuitive.

RAM face

The Ultra version’s big difference is in its look. In this configuration, Fiat Toro gets a front grille with a design inspired by the RAM pickup trucks and a gray satin finish in place of the chrome ones. There is also a side step, black details throughout the body, darkened wheels, a side step and a dark-themed interior.

But her only item is in the Dumpster. Enclosed with a fiberglass cover, the Toro Ultra looks like a big sedan. The only problem is that it has no rain insulation, which makes it, in practice, just like a sea canopy, but less practical. At least it brings a bolder and different style.

verdict

Unless you absolutely insist on more space in the bucket and a little more in the cabin, Fiat Toro Ultra will supply all the needs that a truck driver has. It is more worthwhile to have a smaller and much more stuffed truck than an average with the same level of equipment as an entry-level hatchback.

It’s still the right size for the city and is truly a great car to drive. Opting for the Ultra version is a total matter of taste, because the Ranch costs R$ 2 thousand less and the Volcano with the same items is R$ 3 thousand cheaper. In practice, the three Fiat Toro have the same level of equipment.

