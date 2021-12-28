Fiat Uno is discontinued in Brazil and the automaker launches a limited edition; price starts at R$ 84 thousand

Launched in Brazil in 1984, the Fiat Uno became popular in the country and sold more than 4.3 million units during its 37 years of history, being manufactured in the city of Betim, a municipality in the interior of Minas Gerais, and featuring several models and design changes over nearly four decades. Despite all the affection with the compact hatch, last week Fiat announced the end of production of the Uno in the country, also revealing the arrival of a special series called ‘Ciao’ and limited to only 250 copies, being the farewell model of the car around here.





economy and market

25 ten



economy and market

24 Nov

The limited edition arrives as a ‘collector’s item’ for car fans providing a unique badge that identifies the unit in question. The Uno Ciao features changes in look and improvements compared to its predecessors, based on the ‘Attractive’ variant 1.0 Flex’, which can be found from BRL 68 thousand. According to the manufacturer, all Ciao series units will be painted in silverstore gray and will have a bicolor roof with an airfoil, piano black rear view mirrors, plus blackened 14″ alloy wheels and personalized sideband with the phrase the story of a subtitle (“the story of a legend”, in Portuguese).

As well as the exterior, the interior of the vehicle also has a dark color palette showing the black color in the dashboard, seats and plastics of the car. This model does not come with extras, but leaves the factory with air conditioning, power steering, on-board computer, multimedia LCD panel, sound system, glass and electric locks. Like its base version, Uno Ciao is also equipped with an ABS brake, double airbag and three-point belt, features that ensure more safety for passengers and driver. The price starts at R$ 84.9 thousand in the 1.0 Flex version.