Final Fantasy XVI delayed by half a year and news only in 2022

the development of Final Fantasy XVI it was delayed in skin at less than half a year and Square Enix no longer intends to show news about it this year. With only four days left for the year to end, it’s hardly a surprise to anyone, but now we have confirmation and a detailed explanation of the delay, which, as expected, happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

The tweet above, posted on the game’s official Twitter account, is signed by the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida. He explains in detail how the delay happened because of the pandemic, since the game’s development involves a very large team that was decentralized. “This unfortunately disrupted communication from the Tokyo hub, which in turn caused delays – or in some extreme cases even cancellations – in the delivery of resources from our third-party partners.”

The letter explains how the team worked to resolve this issue, and also says they have expectations of lowering its impact to “a minimum” in the new year. Anyway, obviously it won’t be possible to bring news about the game in 2021 anymore. The promise now is that we will have more new information about Final Fantasy XVI in the spring (in the US) of 2022.