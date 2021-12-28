Final Fantasy XVI is delayed by almost 6 months; news in the Brazilian autumn of 2022

Facebook

the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida, published an update on the game’s development, announcing that complications from the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed production by nearly half a year. So, the next big thing about the title is planned for the Brazilian fall 2022 (between March and June).

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for PlayStation 5. Read the full message below.

Greetings to all,

When we last spoke, I promised that I would have more information about Final Fantasy XVI sometime in 2021. However, I regret to report that I will not be able to keep that promise as complications from the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed game development almost half year.

As the latest addition to the Final Fantasy series being developed for the PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVI has assembled a sizable team of talented creators from around the world. However, in an effort to offset the effects of COVID-19, we had to decentralize this workforce by allowing the team to do their homework. Unfortunately, this hindered communication from the Tokyo office, which in turn led to delays – or, in extreme cases, cancellations – in deliveries of materials from our third-party partners.

That said, we’ve spent much of 2021 addressing this issue and hope to see its impact at a minimum in the new year, allowing us to better focus on the tasks at hand: increasing the quality of graphics, refining combat mechanics, developing individual battles, putting the finishing touches on scenes and driving overall graphics optimization. Our main goal now is to be as active as possible in the game to see it fully polished.

This leaves us with the question: when can we expect the next round of information? Well, I’m happy to announce that the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in the spring. [outono no Brasil] 2022, as we seek to build excitement until the game’s eventual release.

I deeply apologize to all of those who are eager to learn more about Final Fantasy XVI and thank you for your continued patience as we focus our combined efforts on development.

– Naoki Yoshida, Producer of Final Fantasy XVI