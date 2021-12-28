Financial organization is on the list of goals of Pernambuco’s 2022; know how to plan

One of the tips is to study all income and expenses by period (Photo: Reproduo/Pixabay)

Having a financial and investment planning is important at any time, but usually it is at the turn of the old year to the new that we outline some goals and changes in life. The financial organization, despite being difficult to be fulfilled, is an issue present in the list of goals of Pernambuco, and it will not be different in 2022. For this, it is important to have someone who can actually help to prepare for the expenses beginning of the year, which may end up reflecting the whole year.

University student Lana Verônica, 28, resident of Olinda-PE, says she is worried about her credit card bill that will arrive with the New Year. In addition to fixed bills, such as rent, fair, electricity and internet, Lana ended up spending on Christmas presents and get-togethers. She will still need to buy study material, pay tickets to visit her grandmother in Paraíba and pay the increase in the price of the gym where she works out; all in January. Lana has an income of R$ 1,200 and says she needs to “organize better next year”.

According to João Melo, founding partner and investment advisor at Dapes, a good way to organize yourself financially is to create a personal cash flow spreadsheet. “In this spreadsheet you will need to list all your sources of income and also your sources of expenses. It will allow for greater monthly control of your finances, as well as knowing if any specific point is in need of attention. It will also allow you to have an idea of ​​the volume needed to compose your emergency reserve, in addition to having an idea of ​​how your savings rate is doing,” he said.

For non-recurring expenses, such as events, João advises analyzing previous situations of a similar nature and trying to budget how much will be spent. With this, it will be possible to plan to not spend more than you should or less than necessary. “The sooner you start, the more track record you will have to plan for the coming months and prepare for non-recurring expenses,” he warned.

Regarding the ease of making purchases on your credit card, João observes that it is necessary to be very careful so that the bill does not turn into “a snowball”. “If the purchase amount is the same in cash or split on the card, I always choose to split it, if it is a non-recurring expense; and pay at once if it is a recurring expense. Examples: to buy an outfit, I share it on the card, if it is the same price in cash or in installments. As for fair expenses, as it is recurrent, I never share it, so that it doesn’t snowball”.

In this way, there is no secret or another path to follow, the tip is to put income and expenses on paper and analyze the history of the inflow and outflow of money, according to each time of the year. In addition, you need to build a reserve and then map out investments. “It is important to set up an emergency reserve and only then think about investments, according to each profile and objective. Leaving the money idle will always be the last option, since by doing this you are allowing inflation to eat into your money”, concluded João Melo, investment advisor.