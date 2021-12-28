Find out how many shows by Zé Neto & Cristiano were canceled due to illness

Singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, left his fans apprehensive this Sunday (26/12) after canceling a show in Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, even though he was already there. The artist did not feel well and was diagnosed with a fungus in his mouth, according to the press office. The duo canceled their scheduled performances until January 9th so he can fully recover.

Last week, Zé said he had ground-glass foci in his lung, but a few days later, the treatment had already been completed. However, the singer’s use of steroids to recover caused oral moniliasis, a fungus, according to the press office.

Altogether eight shows were canceled, most of them in the last days of this year. Check below which presentations were canceled:

12/26: Balneário Camboriú – Santa Catarina

12/27: Xangri-lá – Rio Grande do Sul

12/28: Saint Matheus – Holy Spirit

12/29: Porto Seguro – Bahia

12/30: Guarapari – Espírito Santo

12/31: Goiânia – Goiás (at 11 pm)

12/31: Brasília – Federal District (at 4 am)

01/09: São Caetano do Sul – SP

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.