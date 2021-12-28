first gameplay will be revealed in late January

Strikerz Inc. announced that UFL, a new free football game that promises to play against FIFA, eFootball and GOALS, will have its gameplay revealed on January 27th. For now, the title has no release date, but it already has a playable version and has been in production for about five years.

The studio used the game’s official account to announce the date of the gameplay’s live stream. In the comments, many football fans were excited by the news and expect it to be a good competitor for franchises already established in the market. “FIFA needs quality competition, I hope it’s you“, said the user Undiscovered Talent.

January 27. UFL Gameplay Reveal. Mark the date! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/5x73pugr3D — UFL (@UFLgame) December 27, 2021

So far, Strikerz Inc. has revealed the look of two players Zinchenko (Manchenter City) and Firmino (Liverpool). Both have very realistic visuals and will be ambassadors for the new title. In addition, the producer closed a partnership with Shakhtar Donetsk, a Ukrainian club known for having several Brazilian players in its squad.

The developer promises a “fair and free” game for everyone. The focus will be on multiplayer, with “a global online league where only your skill matters.” UGL is in production on Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ graphics engine. Despite the focus on online, the game will feature offline modes.

Besiktas is another team to close with UFL

The most recent partnership announced for the game was with the Besiktas team. The Turkish club celebrated the agreement on its social networks and fans were excited to be able to test the new game.