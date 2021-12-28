Five days away from the R$350 million draw, Mega da Virada is still in high gear – Nacional

Lotrica busy this Monday, but with few players. Most are paying bills (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Mega da Virada will pay the biggest prize in history next Friday (31/12). The estimated value is R$350 million, R$25 million more than in the 2020 edition – so far the betting record’s record. But not even the possibility of winning all that money has attracted the attention of punters. Five days before the draw, the lottery houses are full, but most of the people in line are paying bills. Bets are still a minority.

The report of State of Minas has been in four lottery shops in the Central Region of Belo Horizonte. Although some registered great movement, with queues even on the sidewalk, few people were trying their luck at Mega da Virada.

Luiz Fernando Xavier, owner of Xavier Loterias, located at Avenida Afonso Pena, 541, says that the number of players is lower than in previous years.

“Let’s see if this week improves. Generally, in the last week the movement improves well. But in previous weeks, it was more accounts than games.”

According to him, it is still not possible to know if, this Monday (12/27), the number of bets has already increased. “I can only know when it closes. But, my hope that people have left to bet at the last minute, as in years past.”

Xavier remembers that, traditionally, the last week is the one with the biggest movement of bettors. Despite this, he believes this year is atypical.

“So far, it’s not within the normal range. In the past, even in the past few weeks there was already a good movement. This year is very bad. I don’t know if because of the pandemic, a lot of people are not leaving the house or are not very focused on Mega.”

Another hypothesis raised by him could be people’s lack of money. “Last week, the movement of people in the Center was very large, but focused on shopping. The movement in the lottery of people paying bills was big because I think the people received the 13th salary and went to pay the debts.”

trying my luck

Snia Vieira is a street vendor and works in the capital’s hypercenter. She took advantage of the fact that she was paying a bill and placed a bet on Quina and another on Mega da Virada. But this was not the first.

She says that last week she already made several bets, one a day. Besides, to reinforce the chances of becoming a millionaire, the street vendor will try her luck every day this week too. “One per day.” Snia is confident and said that if he wins the prize he will ‘go away’.

Street vendor Snia Vieira will make a bet per day, until the end of the week

J Emilia Goreti, resident of Bairro Madre Gertrudes, West Region of Belo Horizonte, had no intention of making the bet. She went to the lottery shop just to pay a bill. But, when asked if she was betting on Mega da Virada, she decided to run for the prize. “Perhaps me trs luck. I will play.”

Emlia made a simple bet and said that if she wins the prize, she intends to leave the country. However, he also wants to open an NGO to help people here in Brazil.

Emilia Goreti was going to pay a bill and decided to place a bet on Mega da Virada

It is worth remembering that if the BRL 350 million from Mega da Virada are invested in the savings account – the most popular investment among Brazilians – it will yield BRL 1.75 million per month to the winner. In 17 years, the person would reach the first billion, as the profitability of the passbook is 0.5% per month plus TR (Referential Rate).

how to bet

The Mega da Virada does not accumulate. Therefore, if no one hits the six tens, the prize is divided among the five-number correctors. And so on, until a winner comes out.

Bets for the 2,440 Mega-Sena contest can be placed until 5 pm this Friday (31/12) at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the bank’s application.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube and Facebook channels.

