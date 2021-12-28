Five people die in a bus and car accident on BR-040 – News

Five people died in an accident between a bus administered by Buser and a car, on BR-040, in Ewbank da Câmara, 225 km from Belo Horizonte.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the passenger vehicle would have invaded the opposite lane, this Sunday (26), and hit the bus, which was traveling towards Belo Horizonte.

All victims of the accident were in the car. So far, three of the five dead have been identified: a couple, aged 54 and 45, and their daughter, 26. According to the Fire Department, it has not yet been possible to identify the other two bodies, as they were without identification documents.

Through a statement, the owner of the bus, the company Pedra Azul, said that the 20 passengers, who left Rio de Janeiro for Belo Horizonte, continued their journey in a reserve vehicle that provides assistance to drivers, who needed to be forwarded. to the Pronto Socorro Hospital of Juiz de Fora and are under observation.

Buser, which intermediates the trips, lamented the deaths and reported that “the bus in question is a new vehicle, in excellent condition, equipped with fatigue sensors for permanent monitoring of the driver, in addition to having the system telemetry, a tool that allows real-time speed control”.

* Intern at Record TV Minas, under the supervision of Ana Gomes.