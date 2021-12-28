Flamengo got tired of being Jorge Jesus’ playmate

Flamengo ended the wait for Jorge Jesus and opted to arrange the hiring of Paulo Sousa to lead the team next season, all this after a week in which the Benfica coach’s ‘yes’ was taken for granted, missing one definition in relation to the termination fine.

In the Posse de Bola #189 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that Jorge Jesus never made it clear that he really intended to return to Flamengo, in addition to releasing a joint note to the president of Benfica reinforcing that he would remain at the Portuguese club, leaving a situation in which the club Gávea would be at his mercy.

“Jesus played the same little game he played when he left Flamengo, he didn’t say whether he would leave or not and he played there, one day he suddenly stepped in and Flamengo was in his hand. This time, he talked to the directors, there was that story of ‘yes’ or no ‘yes’, that doesn’t matter. The point is that he never gave that sign ‘I want to go back, I’m going to come back'”, says Mauro.

“If he wanted to return, he could negotiate the fine with Benfica, as Paulo Sousa will negotiate or even pay the fine to the Polish Federation in order to manage Flamengo. If Jesus really wanted to return to Flamengo, he would negotiate a way out with Flamengo. Benfica and would have already agreed with Flamengo, but no, he lost to Porto, then he meets with President Rui Costa, they issue a joint note saying that they will continue together”, he completes.

The journalist cites next Thursday’s game against Porto for the English Premier League, as well as the confrontation with Ajax for the Champions League in February and the difficulty it would be for Benfica to look for another coach, which is why the club would not fire Jorge Jesus , unless there could be some effort by the technician in this direction. Mauro also remembers the moment when Jorge Jesus left Flamengo, in 2020, when he took the entire coaching staff away, acting for his own convenience only.

“What it seemed to me was that Flamengo got tired of being a plaything in Jorge Jesus’ hand, of waiting for Jorge Jesus. He knows that the fans wanted his return, in large part, so he played with that. Flamengo even went with it. he in Portugal, they talked to him and even so a note comes out saying ‘let’s continue arm in arm’, Jorge Jesus and Rui Costa, from Benfica, and the crowd falling with sticks, asking for his head. whole life,” says Mauro Cezar.

“No club can bow to any professional. After Zico stopped playing and Flamengo continued to exist, a human being will never appear on the face of the Earth as Zico worried when he left for Italy and after he stopped playing in So Jesus is in Flamengo’s history, there has to be gratitude to him, now it was very clear when he left that he saw his convenience, he didn’t even leave when he left in 2020 a team working to make a transition to Flamengo bring a technical committee, he took the whole group to Portugal”, he concludes.

