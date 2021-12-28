Flamengo has Paulo Sousa and doesn’t see risks in imbroglio in Poland

The crisis triggered by the news of Paulo Sousa’s departure from the command of the Polish national team does not afflict Flamengo, who see no risk that the episode will interfere with the coach’s arrival at the club.

The Portuguese decision fell like a bomb in the European country and generated a shower of criticism. Disaffected by the coach, Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Association (APF), toughens the game to satisfy public opinion, but he knows the war is already lost. The threat of appeal in FIFA, in turn, is seen only as bravado.

Held down, Kulesza called a meeting for tomorrow (29) to discuss the matter and take the next steps. The leader never hid that Sousa is not his favorite for the position, but he will make the operation as difficult as possible.

The leader’s predecessor in the presidency, the idol Boniek did not hide his dissatisfaction with the breakup and declared to be “disgusted” with the Portuguese’s behavior. Star Lewandowski was also disappointed. The environment has become unsustainable and the breakup is a mere formality.

Seduced by the idea of ​​commanding one of Brazil’s powers, Sousa set aside the chance to compete in the World Cup in the name of that projection. Determined to wear red and black, he is even willing to pay the fine out of his own pocket, although Boniek has said that this exit clause is not in the contract.

While the parties try to adjust, Fla is already working with this new phase and follows the episode without worries. The club already has Sousa’s announcement ready and wants to accelerate his arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

The Portuguese will come with a robust coaching staff at his side and the trend is for at least six professionals to join the club: Manuel Cordeiro (assistant), Victor Sánchez (assistant), Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach), Cosimo Cappagli (analyst) , and preparers Lluis Sala and António Gomez.

The red-black squad re-presents itself on January 10th for the pre-season, but the team that will play the State (under-20) will start work on the 3rd. This team will be directed by Maurício Souza and will represent the club to the less in the first three rounds of the regional competition. Fla is looking for an unprecedented tetra.