Flamengo reinforced the comparison between Paulo Sousa and Jesus, says Arnaldo

Flamengo created expectations last week in relation to the return of Jorge Jesus, who was desired by the fans, but which did not materialize, which led the club to forward an agreement with the also Portuguese Paulo Sousa. For Arnaldo Ribeiro, the time spent by Marcos Braz, soccer vice president, and Bruno Spindel, executive director, in search of Jorge Jesus is a factor that increases the pressure on the new coach.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #189, Arnaldo says that Paulo Sousa will need to live with the shadow of Jorge Jesus at Flamengo and will need support from the board, while he considers that the attitude of the directors helped him to arrive with this comparison even greater and a sensation of defeat in the main objective.

“To get along, he will need the support of the board of Flamengo and I don’t trust the support of that board of Flamengo, I think that Flamengo board has few virtues and many defects, among the defects was this search always with the first option stamped on the forehead that was Jorge Jesus and that gives the feeling to Flamengo fans of ‘we lost, we are bringing someone who was not the first option.’ It didn’t have to be like that”, says Arnaldo.

“It was because of Flamengo’s board that this feeling remained and I think that Paulo Sousa’s work will have to be doubled. This eternal comparison with Jorge Jesus was reinforced by Flamengo’s board with this, let’s say, dubious trip to Portugal for so long time, since the main target, if he scored something in Gávea, he would come to negotiate with Flamengo for his willingness to work in Brazil”, he completes.

Arnaldo believes that Paulo Sousa has the potential to do well managing Flamengo, but he will have the challenges of comparing him to Jorge Jesus and also dealing with a squad that didn’t always work well with previous coaches.

“He will live with the ghost of Jorge Jesus and Abel, I agree with Trajano. Any result that falls short, this comparison will be inevitable, but I think he can be a good alternative because of his characteristics, his past as a player, the good signs as a coach, still very incipient”, says Arnaldo.

“You’ll also have to deal with a group, being much younger than Jorge Jesus, around 15 years old, with a group, let’s say, difficult to deal with, with a group of winning players, a group that got along well with few coaches so far, this is the great challenge for Paulo Sousa”, he concludes.

