Flamengo seeks reinforcements ‘above average’ and expresses interest in the title-holder of Atlético-MG, says “ESPN”

Mengão looks for punctual reinforcements in the soccer market and has new names behind the scenes

Flamengo will not go back. Jorge Jesus he is unemployed and will settle with a new club, but it will not be Mengão. The Flemish directors have everything agreed with Paulo Sousa, who will sign a contract for two seasons. Despite the desire of almost 100% of the fan, “JJ” will not return to CRF, at least not for this time.

The parties are already talking about reinforcements and the ESPN website reported that Mengão has his eye on a midfielder who played a lot of ball with Atlético-MG’s shirt this season. Its about jair, 27 years old. The midfielder was one of the main players of Galo and became the darling of the Athletic team’s fans.

“According to a survey by ESPN.com.br, defensive midfielder Jair, a key part of the Minas Gerais champion team, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro, is being probed by direct rivals in Brazilian football. Teams such as Palmeiras and Flamengo, which are undergoing a reformulation in part of their squads, are interested in the athlete”, said an excerpt of the report.

The athlete has a contract until December 2023 with Galo, but seeks a salary increase to stay there and, consequently, renew his contract. Flamengo is looking for punctual reinforcements and wants to have a stronger squad to get back on track in 2022.

Jair can act in some positions in the middle of the field. As the first defensive midfielder, today the place that belongs to Arão and also more advanced, in the place that would be Andreas Pereira. The information has been reverberating on social networks and generating debate among fans.