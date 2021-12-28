Flamengo will not go back to change Paulo Sousa for Jorge Jesus

Flamengo’s board of directors actually turned the page and won’t go back to change Paulo Sousa for Jorge Jesus. Even with the imminent departure of the Benfica coach, the directors will keep the word with the other Portuguese. A memorandum of understanding was signed and even provides for a financial penalty in case one of the parties withdraws.

“Flamengo has the coach they chose… he didn’t want to wait. They chose Paulo Sousa, so he goes on with his life,” said a source linked to Jorge Jesus.

Contacted, the leaders of Flamengo did not take a stand, but indicated that there will be no change of course after the agreement with Paulo Sousa.