Flamengo: Zinho loses the line after hiring a gringo to command Flamengo

Former player gave his opinion after the agreement with the Portuguese coach, who was in charge of the Polish national team, but opted for Rubro-Negro

THE Flamengo has been stirring up the transfer market a lot, not because of the large number of signings, but because it took a while to hammer the new coach and did not please 100% of the fans, especially given the fact that Jorge Jesus could leave Benfica. Cuca’s departure from Atlético-MG left the miners interested in bringing the Portuguese man back to Brazil.

Since the departure of Renato Gaúcho, according to the direction of Mais Querido, only one fact seems to guide the choice of the new coach: the new coach would not be a Brazilian. The same happens with Internacional and other teams in the country in recent seasons. With that, the former player Zinho criticized, last Monday (27), the “sidelessness” of Brazilian professionals in the national market.

“It seems that there is no longer a Brazilian coach in Brazil. No more coaches in Brazil. Everything is in Europe, Portugal or here in South American countries. Internacional has already hired a guy outside the country. It seems that there is no more coach in the country. Hey, Brazilian technicians, wake up! We will. I don’t know what’s going on”, started, completing:

“I think we have good coaches here. People are looking for people who have never seen and don’t know. They don’t know anything, but go with that “vibe”. That’s my outburst in favor of Brazilian coaches“, said the former player, on the program “ESNP FC”. After some rejection a few years ago, clubs are looking for gringos to command.

Recently, Abel Ferreira, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Jorge Sampaoli, Eduardo Coudet, Jorge Jesus, Miguel Ángel Ramírez and other professionals were hired by clubs such as Palmeiras, Flamengo, Internacional and Fortaleza, for example. Among the last three Libertadores finals, Palmeiras and Flamengo won with Portuguese coaches.