Flávia kisses Marcelo to forget about Guilherme’s stump · TV News

Devastated at being dismissed by Guilherme (Mateus Solano), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will fall into the clutches of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The executive will take advantage of the dancer’s moment of weakness, go after her and get a kiss on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the serial, the rebel invaded the cardiologist’s mansion and declared himself. “I’m here to tell you that the woman of your life is me”, shot the daughter of Juca (Fabio Herford) on Saturday (25).

However, the rich man is going to dump the girl. “We have nothing to do with each other! The woman in my life is Rose [Bárbara Colen]. It’s with her that I want to stay”, will retort Celina’s son (Ana Lucia Torre) in the chapter of this Monday (27).

“It’s obvious that your marriage is ending”, will step Pink. “You must go. I want you far away from my wife. Do you understand?”, the doctor will order. Hurt, the pole dance dancer will cry in the mansion’s bathroom and decide to get revenge.

The espevitada will interrupt the auction of Rose’s dresses, will disrupt the fashion show of the models and will go up on stage to give a speech in honor of the arrogant.

After ruining the event, Valentina Herszage’s character will go to Marcelo’s apartment. “I just want to forget about today,” the protagonist will say. Weakened, she will still tell the vice president of Cosmetics Terrare that she only has one more year to live.

Flávia will ask if the executive thinks she is crazy, as Guilherme always suggests. “Everyone is a little crazy. But I want to understand you better. To be closer to you”, will insinuate Paula’s employee (Giovanna Antonelli). The handsome one will take the opportunity to kiss the young woman.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

