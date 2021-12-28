Flow Podcast’s Monark to develop cryptocurrency game in 2022

monarch, presenter of Flow Podcast, announced this Monday (27) on his Twitter that he will produce your own game from 2022. According to the influencer, the game will be a MMORPG and play to earn (play to win) with cryptocurrencies.

Next year I’m going to start producing my game, I’m so excited! I will be more present on urges and social networks, and less present here on Twitter. For those who want to follow this journey, I will soon launch a Vlog, wait. — ♔ Monark (@monark) December 26, 2021

According to him, the game will bring an element of cryptocurrency, allowing players to earn money for playing.

It’s no surprise that the flow works with cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of the year, the program has launched the “sparks“, its digital currency used by viewers to interact, redeem badges and advertise. The show, hosted by monarch and Igor 3K, is one of the largest and most profitable podcasts in Brazil, with 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 465 million views.

