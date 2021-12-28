Flu-like symptoms lead the population to fill UPAs in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Several Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Belo Horizonte dawned this Monday (12/27), full of people waiting for consultations. Most of the patients had flu-like symptoms.

Contrary to the guidelines of the city hall, which suggested that patients go to the Health Centers in their neighborhoods, in order to reduce the demand for the Emergency Room. Some health posts also had queues.

The PBH, in a statement, recognized an increase in the demand for care, especially for patients with respiratory symptoms and acute chronic cases, and that it maintains a database of curricula for immediate hiring of doctors. Interested parties must access the Belo Horizonte City Hall website to register.

The statement clarifies that users with flu-like symptoms, seen at Health Centers and UPAs, undergo rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 in the unit itself, which helps in the differential diagnosis.

At the UPA in Barreiro, which was full around noon today, most people already wore orange and green bracelets (suspected COVID, according to the patients themselves) and were waiting in the gardens and outside areas. Hairdresser Isabel Cristina Ribeiro, 35, accompanied mechanic Ana Carolina Oliveira Lira, 24. With fever, body aches and malaise, Lira was lying on the lawn at the entrance to the unit, “because she couldn’t stand up.” They arrived at UPA Barreiro at 6 am, at 7 am they had already gone through screening but, until 12:40 pm, they had not yet been seen by the medical service.

Mechanic Ana Carolina Oliveira Lira was waiting lying in the garden for assistance at UPA Barreiro (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press. Brazil. Belo Horizonte.)

Waiting time was no problem for Professor Gabriel Martins, 27, who accessed the UPA Centro-Sul, in the hospital region, after suffering from a high fever during the night, coughing, and a full chest. “We arrived here at 8:00 am and 10:30 am, I have already done all the exams and was discharged to treat myself at home. According to the doctor, it is a virus,” he explained.

Doorman and mechanic, Ernani Neves Jnior, 41, was waiting for assistance at the door of UPA Leste. A resident of the So Geraldo neighborhood, he said that he spent Sunday (December 26) with a lot of pain, congestion, but he was at work and did not look for health teams. During the night, he was very ill, with a severe fever. It arrived at 8 am and in 15 minutes it went through the screening and was waiting for two and a half hours for the proper care.

Ernani went to Upa Leste after a lot of fever and feeling sick during the night (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press. Brazil. Belo Horizonte.)

The situation in some health centers was less painful. At CS Alcides Lus, in the Concrdia neighborhood, the line was actually to get a vaccine against COVID-19. In the consultation wing, most people waiting were for pre-scheduled care. A few with mild flu-like symptoms. A woman who asked not to identify herself arrived at the clinic at 10:30 am and was instructed to return at 1:00 pm. “Since it’s close, I’m going home and back at the appointed time.”

At CS Cachoeirinha, in the Northeast region, Mariana de Souza Brs, 46, a cook, and Pmela da Cruz Macdo, 33, a nursing technician, were waiting to be seen because they had headaches and body aches and fever. Maria said that she appealed to Odilon Beherens’ UPA on Saturday (25/12) but gave up, “because it was full”. As it got worse, he followed the instructions of the city hall and went to the Health Center, where he already has a record. J Pmela, who said she had taken doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, complained of pain in her chest, ear, back and throat and decided to go straight to the SC.

For retired metalworker Jos Felcio de Souza, 72, priority service was not hampered by overcrowding at UPA Noroeste II (Odilon Bherens), in Lagoinha. Accompanied by his son, bricklayer Jos Carlos Felcio, 51, said he arrived at around 7 am, with chest pains, was promptly assisted and at 10:30 am, he had already taken the exams, medicated and was already returning to his house in the Letcia district, Region of Venda New. “We prefer to move here because we think the service here is faster and better”, said the son of Jos Felcio.

PBH position

The city of Belo Horizonte said that the Emergency Care Units have a specific area for patients with respiratory symptoms. As soon as the patient arrives at the unit, he undergoes a classification and, if he presents with respiratory symptoms, he is referred to a separate area. “The Municipal Health Department (SMSA) will reinforce with the teams the guidelines that must be passed on to users.”

According to PBH, currently 2,801 doctors are part of the city’s health network. “Of these, 831 work in the emergency network units. It is important to clarify that the data does not include the doctors who work in the two municipal hospitals and that the hiring is dynamic and occurs regularly.”

The Minas Gerais Doctors Union (Sinmed), in a statement, said that it receives constant complaints, “especially in relation to the lack of pediatricians, as has happened recently in the Pampulha, Barreiro, Norte and Venda Nova UPAs, which generated an overload of demand only other units.”

According to the organization, “the city hall does not authorize an increase in the number of on-call workers: this is a fact that cannot be denied and has been happening for two decades. Sinmed-MG highlights that an incomplete team is the worst working condition in health and generates serious consequences: the doctors are overloaded, the service takes time, the population is angry and chaos ensues.”

And that “if there are no doctors registered in the curriculum database, there are certainly real reasons such as lower salaries in relation to other municipalities, precarious bonds that end up driving health professionals away and the constant violence, delays and constant lack of payment for extra plants and additional errors.”

in the state

Infections confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health (SES) are 147, based on samples collected until Thursday (23/12), by Fundao Ezequiel Dias. No deaths were associated with these cases. The detection so far was of the A/H3N2 subtype and no other influenza subtype was identified in 2021 in the state, according to the SES.

The Centro region has the highest percentage of infected, with 44.9% (66/147), followed by the Southeastern Health Macroregion, with 26.53% (39/147), the Center-South region with 11.56% (17/147) ), South with 4.08% (6/147) and East with 3.40% (5/147). The Health macro-regions of Vale do Ao, Oeste, Jequitinhonha, Leste do Sul, Norte and Nordeste detected the presence of Influenza A/H3N2 in 01 or 03 samples each, and the other macro-regions did not detect any influenza virus in 2021. Funed last year detected 489 clinical specimens for influenza virus and 21 influenza-associated deaths of all subtypes.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), three types of Influenza viruses are known: A, B and C. The first two are more likely to cause seasonal epidemics in different parts of the world, while the latter usually causes some milder cases .

“Influenza type A is classified into subtypes, such as A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). J type B is divided into two strains: Victoria and Yamagata. Although they have genetic differences, all types can cause similar symptoms, such as high fever, cough, sore throat, headaches, body and joint pain, chills and fatigue”, according to the foundation.

The Darwin strain (newly discovered in Australia) is part of the A (H3N2) type, has contributed to an increase in flu cases in an atypical period in Brazil – which, like the countries of the southern hemisphere, has a greater circulation of the virus Influenza in winter, between July and September.

Symptoms

Some symptoms of H3N2 can be confused with the common flu. Some patients report that they had worse reactions when they contracted COVID-19, such as sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chills, excessive tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea (more frequent in children) and softness.

The virus incubation period is three to five days, when symptoms begin to manifest. During the incubation period or in cases of asymptomatic infections, the patient can also transmit the disease.