Flu outbreak fills UPA and private hospitals in Patos de Minas

The Emergency Care Unit (UPA) was full this Monday (12/27). Hundreds of patients went to the doctor because of flu-like symptoms. According to the city, all symptomatic patients underwent the COVID-19 test and they indicated that virtually all cases are flu.

According to the Municipal Health Secretary, Ana Carolina Magalhães Caixeta, Patos de Minas is experiencing an outbreak of the disease. “Only in 2 days, Saturday and Sunday, we had more than 350 symptomatic people”, he explained.

Only this Monday morning (27) 100 people were assisted at the UPA. Waiting time can reach up to 3 hours. According to the municipal government, until December 24th, demand was stable, without long lines, but there was an exponential growth after the holiday. There are reports of delays in care also in private hospitals.

The UPA adopts the Manchester Protocol to classify patients according to the severity of symptoms, that is, the most severe are treated first.

The city of Patos de Minas recommends that patients with mild symptoms seek the Family Health Unit (USFs) in their respective neighborhoods.

Patos de Minas does not currently have tests to detect influenza (H1N1), but due to the escalation of cases, they will be acquired as soon as possible. The exam to detect the new strain, H3N2, is done in a laboratory and the secretariat is considering sending samples to Belo Horizonte.

It is also recommended that the population get vaccinated against the flu. It is available to everyone, regardless of age, at the health centers (7:30 am to 4:30 pm) and in the UNIPAM gym (8:00 am to 6:00 pm).

What are the main symptoms of the flu?