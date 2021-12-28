Flu outbreak fills UPA and private hospitals in Patos de Minas

The Emergency Care Unit (UPA) was full this Monday (12/27). Hundreds of patients went to the doctor because of flu-like symptoms. According to the city, all symptomatic patients underwent the COVID-19 test and they indicated that virtually all cases are flu.
According to the Municipal Health Secretary, Ana Carolina Magalhães Caixeta, Patos de Minas is experiencing an outbreak of the disease. “Only in 2 days, Saturday and Sunday, we had more than 350 symptomatic people”, he explained.
Only this Monday morning (27) 100 people were assisted at the UPA. Waiting time can reach up to 3 hours. According to the municipal government, until December 24th, demand was stable, without long lines, but there was an exponential growth after the holiday. There are reports of delays in care also in private hospitals.
The UPA adopts the Manchester Protocol to classify patients according to the severity of symptoms, that is, the most severe are treated first.
The city of Patos de Minas recommends that patients with mild symptoms seek the Family Health Unit (USFs) in their respective neighborhoods.
Patos de Minas does not currently have tests to detect influenza (H1N1), but due to the escalation of cases, they will be acquired as soon as possible. The exam to detect the new strain, H3N2, is done in a laboratory and the secretariat is considering sending samples to Belo Horizonte.
It is also recommended that the population get vaccinated against the flu. It is available to everyone, regardless of age, at the health centers (7:30 am to 4:30 pm) and in the UNIPAM gym (8:00 am to 6:00 pm).
What are the main symptoms of the flu?
- Fever;
- Sore throat;
- Cough;
- Body ache;
- Headache.
Adult – The clinical picture in healthy adults can vary in intensity.
Kid – The temperature can reach higher levels, being common the finding of enlargement of the cervical lymph nodes and also the pictures of bronchitis or bronchiolitis, besides gastrointestinal symptoms.
Old man – they almost always present with fever, sometimes without other symptoms, but in general their temperature does not reach such high levels.
How to prevent flu (influenza)?
Vaccination is the most effective way of preventing flu and its complications. The vaccine is safe and is considered one of the most effective measures to prevent serious cases and deaths from influenza.
The constant change of influenza viruses requires global monitoring and frequent reworking of the influenza vaccine.
Because of this change in viruses, annual flu vaccinations are required. Therefore, every year, the Ministry of Health carries out the National Campaign for Vaccination against the flu. This immunobiological offered in the Unified Health System (SUS) protects against the three flu virus subtypes that have circulated the most in the last year in the Southern Hemisphere.
What is H3N2?
The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the Influenza A virus, which is one of the main causes of the common flu, known as influenza A, and colds, since it is very easy to be transmitted between people through droplets released into the air when the flu person coughs or sneezes. The symptoms of the new strain are identical to the common flu.