Flu: Vitória suspends elective consultations in Health Units

The Health Department of Vitória (Semus) announced this Tuesday (28) that elective medical consultations in Basic Health Units are suspended. The decision was taken on account of the significant increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, according to the folder.

According to Semus, the suspension of consultations is valid for those that were scheduled for Wednesday (29), Thursday (30) and Friday (31). However, only prenatal care for pregnant women will be maintained.

This Monday (27), at the São Pedro PA, from 6:30 am to 7 pm, 537 consultations were carried out. At the Praia do Suá PA, from 6:30 am to 7 pm, 410 calls were made.

The secretariat informed that due to the flu epidemic and covid-19 pandemic, the Health Units will concentrate those worked on care for patients with respiratory symptoms.

The City of the capital informed that it suspended the optional point of Friday (31) to guarantee the care and due attention to the citizens in such a delicate moment of flu epidemic and in face of the community transmission of the new variant of the coronavirus.

According to the Administration, the measure was adopted to optimize the flow of care for people with flu-like symptoms in the municipal health network and due to the increase in demand at the two Emergency Services in Vitória.