Fluminense agrees to buy Cristiano, from Sheriff, who will sign a three-year contract | Rio de Janeiro

He painted yet another reinforcement in Laranjeiras! THE Fluminens and got the purchase of Cristiano, 28-year-old left-back from Sheriff, from Moldova, who was one of the waiters in the Champions League group stage, where he gave three assists in six games (see the video below) . The player is already in Rio de Janeiro, where he is enjoying a vacation with his wife, Hanna, and will undergo medical exams in the first week of January. If approved, will sign a contract for three seasons in Tricolor.

Sheriff, from Moldova, had its squad valued by the campaign in this Champions League, with victories over Real Madrid, from Spain, and Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. Cristiano was one of the most harassed and received offers from other countries, but his desire to return to Brazil weighed heavily. Fluminense also needed to negotiate with Volta Redonda, which had 40% of the economic rights. Tricolor will pay around €1.1 million euros (about R$7 million at the current price) in installments until 2024.

Cristiano, however, is out of the first rounds of the Campeonato Carioca, which starts on January 26th, as the international transfer window will only open on February 1st. The player will be the fourth option for the left flank of Fluminense, who already has: Marlon, who ended the starting year and has a contract until the end of 2022; Danilo Barcelos, who has also been working for another year, but suffers from criticism from the fans; and Pineida, a newly hired Ecuadorian.

The negotiations were conducted by left-back businessmen, former players Rômulo Noronha and Vinícius Pacheco. Born in Niterói, Cristiano welcomed the possibility of returning to his family and shook with the mobilization of the Tricolor crowd, which invaded their social networks asking for his hiring since the release of the news of interest. To people close to him, he has been excited about playing for Fluminense and has already been spotted by fans in a club store.

Cristiano has worked for teams with less investment in Brazil, such as CRB, Criciúma and Volta Redonda, for example, and has been in Moldova since 2017, where he declined an invitation to become naturalized and defend the national team. In Champions, the winger was chosen for the selection of Group D, dominated by Real Madrid players, made by the website “WhoScored”. He made two assists in the 2-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and one assist in the 2-1 victory over Real at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Among the Champions’ full-backs, Cristiano was one of the biggest waiters in the group stage alongside Alexander-Arnold, from Liverpool (England); João Cancelo, from Manchester City (England) and Angeliño, from Leipzig (Germany).

Fluminense has officially announced the signings of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, forward Willian Bigode and coach Abel Braga, in addition to already having a deal underway with also left-back Pineida (from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador); with striker Germán Cano (ex-Vasco) and defender David Duarte (ex-Goiás). Check out the comings and goings of Tricolor on the market.

