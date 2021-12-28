Forró singer, New Boy, rolls over and dies in Ceará

Nivaldo Rodrigues de Lima, the New Boy, singer of forró, died on Sunday after a car accident on highway CE-371 in Nova Morada, in the interior of the state of Ceará. The vehicle even overturned.







Singer New Boy performed in Milhã (CE), before the tragedy Reproduction/Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

There were four occupants in the car and the victims were treated by the Samu team and taken to a hospital, according to the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS).

The 26-year-old singer leaves his one-year-old son. The singer’s last publication was in celebration of his son’s birthday. “It seems like yesterday that I held you with that blanket over my face crying a lot,” he wrote.

Earlier, New Boy had posted videos with singer Mara Pavanelly, where on Saturday (25), he performed in Milhã (CE). The singer mourned the musician’s death and wished her feelings for the family.

“I spent the day off duty, there was an accident with our friends returning from Milhã. To all of New Boy’s friends and family, I leave my condolences. We are still in shock, we arrived there at the time of the accident, we went to the UPA. life is a breath, we are here today and tomorrow we can’t be anymore”, he wrote.