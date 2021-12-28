Fortaleza announces the purchase of Marcelo Benevenuto from Botafogo

Fortaleza announced this Monday night the definitive purchase of defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who was on loan by Botafogo. Values ​​were not disclosed.

Pici’s Tricolor acquired 55% of the economic rights of the player, who will sign a five-year contract, valid until December 2026. Botafogo still holds 10% of the economic rights of the defender.

– We are very happy with this arrangement. When Benevenuto arrived here, he was coming off a not so good year in his career, but we believe in his work and in his potential. (The athlete) adapted very quickly to the club, our style of play and the city. And throughout this journey, he has always shown interest in staying here longer. He never left any doubt about that. So, we built this possibility of his permanence. He showed interest, we were talking to Botafogo and I can say that our sporting success, such as the campaign in the Copa do Brasil and the good placement to (win a place) in the Copa Libertadores gave us the financial strength to make this acquisition. We trust a lot in the athlete’s potential, it’s so much that we’re making a five-year contract with him. We really believe in technical feedback and that it is fundamental, a very important piece in our squad and in the coming season – said the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz.

The press had informed in the middle of the month that the negotiation would revolve around R$4 million to R$4.5 million. Marcelo Benevenuto stood out for Fortaleza and made 43 games and four goals this season.