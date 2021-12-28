Found in US second time capsule under statue of Confederate general – International

WASHINGTON – Workers dismantling the pedestal of a statue of an American Confederate general discovered on Monday, 27, a copper box that would have been buried 130 years ago, and would be the second time capsule rescued at this location in Richmond, State of São Paulo. American from Virginia.

“It’s been found!” tweeted the state governor, Democrat Ralph Northam. “This is probably the time capsule everyone was looking for.”

According to an 1887 newspaper article, the base of the Confederate General’s statue Robert E. Lee concealed a time capsule containing relics such as buttons and bullets, coins, maps, a rare image of the assassinated president Abraham Lincoln in his coffin and other articles.

Last week, curators opened a shoebox-sized container found at the base of the statue but not the one mentioned in the old newspaper.

The box found on Monday is nearly twice the size and was found lower in the ground. Northam, who accompanied the tweet with an image of the vault, warned that the curators would study the piece.

The concern, according to the newspaper The Washington Post, is that the box was found covered by water. “It’s not clear whether the water went into the box or not,” said Grant Neely, spokesman for Gov. Northam.

X-ray images released late Monday by the governor’s office suggested that at least some items inside the box remain intact.

The box is scheduled to open at 1 pm (local time, 3 pm EDT) on Tuesday, 28, in a conservation laboratory at the State Department of Historical Resources.

X-rays give a first look inside the time capsule: Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons, and even ammunition from the Civil War. The box will be opened tomorrow at 1:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/zyVWoHa61o — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 27, 2021

The smaller box contained three books, at least a pamphlet, a photograph, and a silver coin. Most of the items seemed to relate to the men who designed or built the original monument.

They were wet but surprisingly intact, and are in the process of being preserved so that historians can better understand the story they tell.

During the Civil war, the Confederate south separated from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.

Lee’s statue in Richmond, Virginia, which was the southern capital during the bloody conflict of 1861-65, is among the monuments that have been removed in recent months for representing the Confederate, supporters of slavery.

The statue was the target of protests against racism last year after the death of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white policeman in Minnesota./AFP and WP