Four agents are killed within 48 hours in SP; police investigate link with PCC

Four public security agents were victims of attacks within an interval of less than 48 hours in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo. Two of them died in gunfire this weekend.

The Civil Police is investigating whether there is a relationship between the crimes and the actions coordinated by the PCC (First Command of the Capital), a criminal faction in São Paulo.

In actions between the morning and early afternoon of Saturday (25), armed criminals attacked two criminal police officers of the CDP (Provisional Detention Center) of São Vicente, in Baixada Santista — one of them died. On Saturday night, a military police officer escaped an attack after exchanging fire with suspects. In the early hours of Sunday, an ex-PM ended up being shot dead with a rifle.

It was the third attack this month on criminal police officers from the same CDP. On the night of December 1, agent Eduardo Godinho Kundig was murdered by three armed criminals while sitting on a sidewalk in São Vicente.

The São Paulo State Prison System Employees Union (Sifuspesp) raised the hypothesis of a relationship between the crimes, citing the homicide earlier this month. “Audios circulated on social media reported a possible organization by criminals to kill police officers,” said one of the excerpts of the text published by the entity.

In the same text, the union demands an effective posture from the SAP (Department of Penitentiary Administration) to identify the origin of these crimes. “The union sets an alert for all prison staff in the region to pay attention to their routine in order to avoid further attacks.”

“If they can leave their homes [policiais penais da Baixada Santista] and go to a friend’s or a relative’s house… Because we know that when there’s a ‘save’ [ordem da cúpula de uma facção para cometer crimes], anything can happen,” warned Fábio Jabá, president of the union, in a video.

Member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum and professor at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), Rafael Alcadipani attributes the sequence of crimes to the criminal faction in São Paulo.

Whether or not this relationship exists is still being investigated. But crime doesn’t kill agents of the state if there isn’t a superior order. These murders have the CCP’s finger. These deaths did not happen without the consent of organized crime. It seems to be a coordinated action”

“The Baixada Santista is dominated by drug trafficking, and the state has not taken strong action against organized crime there,” criticized Alcadipani.

In a statement, the SAP (Department of Penitentiary Administration) lamented the episode. “SAP supports the security forces in identifying and arresting the perpetrators of crimes and offering solidarity to the agents’ families, giving all the necessary support,” he said, in one of the excerpts.

Attacks on agents from the same prison

The first action took place around 7:00 am on Saturday (25), after a police officer left the duty of the CDP (Provisional Detention Center) in São Vicente by car.

Upon arriving at his home, he was hit by five shots fired by a man on a motorcycle, who fled the scene after shooting. The victim is hospitalized in a stable state in the ICU of a hospital in Santos, where he underwent surgery.

Six hours later, at around 13:00 on Saturday, another server from the same prison unit as the victim of the first attack was shot dead while answering the doorbell at home in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo. Criminal police officer Ronaldo Soares dos Santos, 49, was shot several times by hooded men, who fled in two vehicles. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not resist the injuries.

Ex-PM killed by rifle fire

On Saturday night, a military policeman escaped an attack on the Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highway (SP-55) in Peruíbe, on the São Paulo coast. When he was returning from work on a motorcycle, he was surprised by men on another motorcycle, who shot him.

While trying to stop the vehicle, the PM fell into a ditch. Armed, one of the suspects then got off the bike and shot him, who retaliated. Then the criminals fled the scene, abandoning the motorcycle. Nobody got hurt. Seized, the vehicle used by criminals was the product of theft, according to the Civil Police.

At dawn on Sunday (26), a 33-year-old former military policeman was shot dead with a rifle in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, by suspects who shot from inside a vehicle. Another 37-year-old man, who was with the ex-PM, was injured.

Then one of the suspects was killed on the run after an exchange of fire with military police, who were close to the scene and chased the vehicle. Three other suspects got out of the car and fled on foot.

