Franklin Clinton Actor in GTA V Says It’s ‘Too Complicated’ Working With Rockstar Games

In the end Shawn Fonteno, Franklin Clinton’s actor in GTA V, came back with a vengeance in the new DLC for online mode

The big GTA V was released there in 2013 and the game remains strong and strong to this day in its online mode, with Rockstar Games always releasing new updates to offer new content for gamers. A DLC or expansion for the story mode for GTA V has always been highly requested by gamers, but unfortunately Rockstar never answered the request of fans.

Recently, Rockstar decided to work on a DLC that follows the main story of the game, but this DLC is only for GTA: Online and in the end it didn’t cheer up many players. Anyway, GTA: The Contract is already available and in it we have back the character Franklin Clinton, one of the protagonists of the campaign of GTA V and the revelation of the curious fate of the character Michael.

The DLC takes place after the events of story mode and now Franklin has opened an agency “for famous people” in which he will work with Dr. Dre, famous rapper and music producer. Shawn Fonteno says working with Rockstar Games is quite complicated, the way they work is very different, they are totally ‘reserved’ and you have no idea what’s going on in there, it’s a mystery. But he claims he still had faith that there was something going on there that could get him involved, but he didn’t think he would ever be Franklin Clinton again.

The first additional content that continues the main story of GTA V, The Contract is now available as a free update for anyone who has access to GTA Online. In addition to Franklin and Dr. Dre, the content also features familiar faces like Lamar Davis and other new figures you can partner with to grow in the criminal world.

Check out the YouTube video below: