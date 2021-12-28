Friends of the gas station: see the best-selling SUVs that drink the most – 12/27/2021

There’s nothing more disappointing than buying a new car and then realizing that it frequents the gas station more often than the competitors you analyzed before closing the deal. To avoid situations like this, nothing is fairer than evaluating the consumption of the models that interest you before purchasing. To help with the search, we have separated the ten most expensive engines among the ten best-selling SUVs in Brazil until November.

Among the vehicles evaluated, the Hyundai Creta stands out, which has the highest consumption when equipped with the 1.6-aspirated engine (10 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the road with gasoline) that makes up the Action version, which still has the old bodywork.

However, the new Crete, updated this year, has good results in the 1.0 turbo version, when it travels 12.2 km/l in the city and 14.5 km/l on the road.

The most economical ones, however, don’t even appear in the list below. Among them, the Chevrolet Tracker, with a 1.0 turbo engine that travels up to 13 km/l in the city and 14.8 km/l on the road with gasoline. On the same fuel, the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, which is a larger SUV and combines a 1.8-aspirated engine with an electric one, does 17 km/l in the city and 13.9 km/l in the city.

It is important to point out that, in the list below, only the Compass belongs to a superior category, that of medium SUVs, which are larger than the compact ones and, naturally, consume more fuel.